Trump Just Screwed Himself on the Epstein Fiasco—with Don Jr.’s Help

Time will tell whether the big bombshell from The Wall Street Journal is true. The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky has the rundown on what it means: Supposedly Trump drew a sexually explicit drawing and penned a suggestive note in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday album in 2003.

Trump angrily denies it. We can’t know for the time being who’s right, but here’s what we can say right now: The Journal story forced Trump to take an action that may well blow up in his face later.

In addition to threatening to sue the Journal, Trump also reacted by calling for the release of “any and all pertinent” grand jury testimony related to the Epstein matter, “subject to court approval.” That’s laughable. As many pointed out, the files on Epstein, a sex offender who died in prison in 2019, contain all sorts of other materials, like videos, recordings, FBI witness interviews, and more that could incriminate Trump (or others) if he’s in there.

Now look at how Donald Trump Jr. responded to his father’s announcement:

“LFG,” of course, means “let’s fucking go.” Don Jr. is jiu-jitsuing this announcement by inventing a new narrative: It is now Trump who is bravely demanding transparency on the Epstein files. He’s even calling the bluff of Democrats who (are pretending to) want the files’ release.

Also note that JD Vance retweeted Don Jr. on this, and MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk instantly echoed Don Jr., calling this a “major move.” The new story is being manufactured before our eyes: Trump is for full disclosure, and his demand is Totally Owning Democrats (in Trump’s new mythology, Democrats created the files to manufacture a fake story against Trump). If the grand jury testimony doesn’t incriminate Trump (which it likely won’t), he will have been proven right.