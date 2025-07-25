A new Gallup poll finds that President Trump’s approval has dropped to 37 percent. But the White House has figured out how to get those numbers back up: by picking a huge fight with “The View.” This week, Joy Behar unleashed a striking takedown of Trump, mocking him mercilessly for being jealous of Barack Obama. This enraged the White House, which responded with name-calling and a veiled threat. Which got us thinking: Doesn’t the logic of the situation dictate that Trump’s authoritarian threats will of necessity escalate? We talked about all this with Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, a good decoder of MAGA’s cultural hatreds. We discuss why Behar’s broadside was so perfectly aimed at Trump’s soft underbelly, why Trump’s only way forward may be more arrests, and how this whole saga shows that Trump thought the culture was moving his way—but it’s not, driving him into a fury. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Hit by Harsh Takedown on “The View,” Igniting White House Fury
As Trump gets savagely roasted on “The View” and the White House threatens retaliation in response, a skillful decoder of MAGA explains how this saga exposes his deep weaknesses—political and psychological alike.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in New York City on May 1, 2025