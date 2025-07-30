Trump’s Epstein Fiasco Worsens as Dems Suddenly Find Big New Weapon

Now this same question could be considered by the high court, only this time on the Epstein case. Vladeck, who was involved in the previous litigation, says he thinks this is likely, precisely because the courts already tilled so much relevant ground in that litigation. Appeals courts will rule the same way this time, Vladeck predicted, with the result that “this case” or one like it “will have to get to the Supreme Court.”

Obviously, it’s anybody’s guess how the high court would then rule. But sustained legal efforts like these will keep the media focus on what the administration is refusing to do in the face of overwhelming public interest in getting to the bottom of this scandal. And it will keep the focus on what the courts are doing.

“The courts can screw around with this, but it would clearly be saying, ‘We don’t care about the law,’” Ornstein told me. “Every time we can shed light on the unwillingness of John Roberts and the Supreme Court to do anything about Trump’s lawlessness, the better off we are, even if it’s far from ideal.”