Trump Forced European Leaders to Admire His Dictator Merch
So many, many hats.
President Donald Trump showed off “Trump 2028” hats and other merchandise to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders—right after an extremely sobering discussion about ending the death and destruction of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
According to photos, he was keen to draw their attention to various items, including a “Four More Years” hat, a “Gulf of America” hat, a “Trump was Right About Everything” hat, along with the classic “MAGA” and “USA” hats.
It’s moments like these that remind us that the president is a salesman in his heart of hearts.
The Trump Organization conglomerate has made billions through cryptocurrency and media ventures alongside the merchandise, which is typically only used to fund campaigns. But Trump has yet again figured out a way to game the system.
“In addition to the campaign merchandise sold by his campaign, which all candidates and all presidents do … the Trump Organization also has its own online store, and they sell all kinds of Trump merchandise that looks very much like its campaign merchandise, but this money flows to Trump himself—you know, $20, $40 for a pair of flip-flops, a pair of beer koozies, a baseball hat,” The New Yorker’s David Kirkpatrick told Democracy Now! on Wednesday.
“He’s making, you know, millions of dollars—you know, I forget what the exact number was, but 20 millions of dollars over the last few years—selling this kind of merchandise, which is arguably competing with his own campaign and diverting some of the money that his supporters might think is supporting the MAGA movement and his candidates to his own pocket,” Kirkpatrick continued.
The words on the hats are as alarming as the open corruption they represent. “Trump 2028” has become a commonplace slogan on the right, though the president is constitutionally barred from running again. But Trump himself has alluded to the possibility multiple times, as recently as this week.
“So you say, during the war you can’t have elections?” Trump said to Zelenskiy. “So let me just see: Three-and-a-half years from now, so you mean, if we [the United States] happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections … I wonder what the fake news would say about that.”