American Jews’ Support for Israel Is Near Its Breaking Point

Other signs of a fundamental change abound. A recent poll of Jewish New Yorkers found Zohran Mamdani leading Andrew Cuomo by a margin of 43–26 despite a nearly full-court press of legacy Jewish organizations slamming the Muslim-born candidate for his support for boycotting Israel, reluctance to condemn the use of the “globalize the intifada” slogan, and willingness to allow the International Criminal Court to arrest Netanyahu on war crimes charges when he next travels to New York, the city with the largest Jewish population of any on earth. Another poll found that 60 percent of New York City Democratic voters say they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate who, like Mamdani, declines to travel to Israel. This despite the fact that a friendly trip to Israel has been an all-but mandatory mitzvah for pretty much every ambitious New York City–based candidate for nearly 60 years.

The political trends are unmistakable. Roughly 70 percent of American Jews reliably vote Democratic, and in a recent Gallup poll, a mere 8 percent of the self-identified Democrats expressed support for Israel in the war. On Wednesday evening, a majority of Senate Democrats voted in favor of Bernie Sanders’s bill urging the government to withhold certain offensive weapons being used in the war in Gaza, nearly double the number that did so as recently as April. This once unimaginable vote count is consistent with changes throughout the body politic. Nationally, a majority of Americans now disapproves of Israel for the first time ever, a political trend that can only increase as Israel allows starvation conditions in Gaza to worsen.

The future is, as always, unwritten. But as Jonathan Jacoby, who heads the Nexus Project, an American nonprofit organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, avers, “This is more than a crisis in the relationship between Israel and American Jews. It’s a turning point. And nobody really knows in which direction we’re headed.”