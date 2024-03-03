Has Zionism Lost the Argument?

I imagine a lot of Zionists these days have been reflecting on the famous words recounted in the Mishnah: If I am not for myself, who will be for me? It’s a resonant line, the first in a neat little triad of questions attributed to Hillel the Elder. Ruth Wisse borrowed it for the title of one of her books. IfNotNow takes its name from the third of this ancient rabbi’s questions. Less frequently cited is the remaining leg of Hillel’s stool, the second query. It’s the deepest, most existential of the three. It’s the one that cuts to the very essence of what it means to be human—by far the hardest to answer: If I am only for myself, who am I?

In December 2019, the two strands that had defined the Habonim Dror youth movement since its founding half a century before I went to camp—social justice and Jewish nationalism—began to unravel. During a biennial governing assembly, three movement members advanced a proposal to reevaluate one of the movement’s pillars. “Although Zionism has historically meant many things, many of them moral and beautiful, it has also meant many other things, many of them not moral nor beautiful,” they wrote, according to Mica Elise Hastings, a longtime participant who wrote about the organization in her 2021 college thesis. “The liberation of all people is tied together and therefore Palestinian liberation & Jewish liberation are not at odds, but are one and the same!” The motion fizzled, but according to a camper I spoke to, whom I’ll call Leah, such disputes are likely to continue; now 17, she has been attending a West Coast Habonim camp—her “favorite place in the world”—since she was eight. Leah and her cohort have been talking a lot lately, sorting out their politics amid a welter of conflicting emotions. Several Habonim stalwarts, including Ofir Libstein, chair of the board of directors of Habonim Dror’s international umbrella organization, and peace activist Vivian Silver, were murdered on October 7. But for the most part, the attacks have reinforced Leah and her friends’ commitment to social justice, she told me. While participants differ as to the particulars, they “came to a pretty base-level agreement that the Israeli government is committing atrocities towards the people living in Palestine,” she said. “I also feel a lot of sympathy for the people currently living in Israel, and I feel a lot of fear for my cousin, who’s in Gaza in the military right now. I don’t agree with his views on the situation, but I also understand where he got them from.”



Leah hopes to work as a counselor this summer. She said she’s looking forward to Aliyah Bet—“Kids don’t really understand what it’s about,” she laughed—but plans to sit out another activity, the annual Israel Theme Day.