Trump Wants a Police State—But Even Some Cops Want Something Better

Our two police hosts that night were good guys who may have been chosen as our guides for precisely that reason. But we also saw the “deadly cocktail” of police inscrutability and immunity being stirred nightly by other officers who were leering or just demoralized. “You know what we are?” one of them said to me. “We’re human ‘sanitation engineers,’ garbage collectors,” doing what he believed the public wanted: keeping a lid on Blacks and Hispanics who’d been concentrated in neighborhoods impoverished by corrupt developers, predatory lenders, and other exploiters while the rest of us looked away and disclaimed responsibility. ICE is a portent that Trump’s “secret police” won’t be coming only for Black and Hispanic people, immigrants, or provocative dissenters.

In 1994, Mancuso and other cops working against and around systemic police abuses and cover-ups invited me to sit in on their planning of concerted action. Whenever I wrote about police matters, my columns were being read by hundreds of cops who read the Daily News over coffee in their cruisers, and sometimes I got warnings. “Be careful, Jim,” a veteran police reporter said cryptically one morning while passing me on the street after I’d written this graphic account of a blue cover-up mentality that protects and sustains abusers. Another column—“How Bad Apples Broke a Good Cop”—brought me two anonymous threats and two late-night visits from fire-fighters who woke me by banging loudly on my apartment door because someone had called in false alarms at my address.

On July 28, 1994, I touted Mancuso’s and colleagues’ formation of their Concerned Alliance for Professional Policing to provide guidance and safety to cops who witnessed corruption but were reluctant to blow the whistle and endure vicious internal repression. (In recent years, CAPP has been succeeded by The New York City Police Alliance | Facebook, which carries on much of CAPP’s work.)