DOJ Releases Ghislaine Maxwell Transcript in Rush to Appease MAGA Base

In the interview, Maxwell reportedly recalled meeting Donald Trump in the early 1990s, when her father Robert Maxwell owned the New York Daily News.

“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein traffic underage girls, isn’t necessarily the most trustworthy of sources. She’s angling for a pardon from the president and so would have every reason to downplay any ties between Trump and Epstein, who had a documented multi-decade relationship.