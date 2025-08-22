DOJ Releases Ghislaine Maxwell Transcript in Rush to Appease MAGA Base
Donald Trump’s administration is still struggling to contain the Epstein files fallout.
The Justice Department released transcripts of its interviews with Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday, the Associated Press reported.
The DOJ interviewed Maxwell as part of their scramble to regain the public’s trust after botching the rollout of the Epstein files. After Attorney General Pam Bondi promised the release of Epstein’s so-called “client list,” she then went on to say the list did not exist.
In the interview, Maxwell reportedly recalled meeting Donald Trump in the early 1990s, when her father Robert Maxwell owned the New York Daily News.
“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript.
Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein traffic underage girls, isn’t necessarily the most trustworthy of sources. She’s angling for a pardon from the president and so would have every reason to downplay any ties between Trump and Epstein, who had a documented multi-decade relationship.
It’s yet to be seen whether the transcripts will quiet MAGA’s uproar about the administration’s lack of transparency on the infamous sex-trafficker.