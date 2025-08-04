When Did Republican Women Get to Be So Vile as These Four?

On the main stage, Attorney General Pam Bondi has proven a singularly dutiful and hollow-eyed Trump soldier. (For Manson Family obsessives, she’s probably closest to Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.) As Bloomberg recently reported, Bondi has been covering for both Trump and Trump buddy and child rapist Jeffrey Epstein since 2011. From 2011 to 2019, as Florida’s attorney general, Bondi first quashed an investigation into Trump’s (corrupt, now defunct) Trump University after receiving an apparent $25,000 bribe from the Trump Foundation. Then she turned a blind eye to the lawsuits filed by Epstein’s victims that challenged the nauseating plea deal that Epstein received in secret in 2008.

Early this year, Bondi tried to cover up the coverup, exciting the pinwheel-eyed QAnon diaspora by boasting that she had yottabytes of smoking guns and child porn that implicated Deep Staters in Epstein’s sex trafficking. But after reportedly finding Trump’s name amid the smoke, she went evasive, and finally radio silent. This kicked her Epstein-Trump coverup into high gear. Bondi’s flip-flopping then boomeranged on Trump. Of Americans surveyed by YouGov in July, 46 percent said they believe Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes. (Bondi “has very little time to turn this around,” a House Republican told Politico.)

Gabbard, the newly minted gun fetishist who now speaks in Q drops, is concocting sham treason charges against Obama. This probably to get back into the boss’s good graces after she crossed him on the Iran bombing—and to help Bondi and Trump distract from Trump-Epstein. Gabbard’s Q-ish nonsense detonated almost nowhere but on right-wing social media, which now resounds with predictably sick, racist calls to lynch Obama.