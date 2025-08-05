Democrats Have Found Their Message—and Trump Is Freaking Out

Many Democrats balk at these proposals—or rather, at the (in most cases modest) tax hikes that would pay for them. That’s fine. Not all Democrats have to embrace socialistic concepts like free childcare. But they should embrace the central premise of Mamdani’s campaign: Everything is too expensive now, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Trump’s tariffs are already causing costs to spike. Coffee is skyrocketing thanks in part to tariffs on Brazil that are designed at helping a political ally, Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently facing charges related to an alleged coup. Proctor & Gamble is applying a 2.5 percent price increase to goods in August because of the rising costs associated with tariffs. Price increases are likely inescapable. As the Times reported, “Many businesses chose to absorb the additional tax during the early days of President Trump’s trade war. But evidence is emerging that they are running out of options to keep prices stable in the face of deteriorating profit margins, suggesting that the tariffs could have a more pronounced effect on prices in the months ahead.” And once those prices go up, they’re unlikely to come down.

Warren, meanwhile, is exactly right. Trump was elected because Americans were furious about post-pandemic inflation. He promised to lower prices. Instead, he embarked on a stupid, reckless, and unnecessary tariff regime that is accomplishing the exact opposite. So voters who felt financially squeezed during Joe Biden’s presidency, and were expecting some relief under Trump, are in for a rude awakening. Next year could make the inflation of recent memory look mild. If I were the president who was responsible for this, I’d be freaking out, too.