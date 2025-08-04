Trump Loses It as Elizabeth Warren Exposes His Terrible Economy

Our thin-skinned president went on yet another anti–Elizabeth Warren rant after the progressive Massachusetts senator offered some scathing critiques of his economic performance Monday morning on CNBC.

“Remember: Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one. Costs of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of health care is up. He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires,” Warren said, referring to Trump’s “big beautiful bill.” “Democrats are the people who say ‘billionaires actually should pay their fair share,’ and that we need to focus on affordability for American families. And that’s what we’re fighting for.”