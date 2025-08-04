Trump Loses It as Elizabeth Warren Exposes His Terrible Economy
The president went on a wild posting spree after Warren called out his disastrous economic policies.
Our thin-skinned president went on yet another anti–Elizabeth Warren rant after the progressive Massachusetts senator offered some scathing critiques of his economic performance Monday morning on CNBC.
“Remember: Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one. Costs of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of health care is up. He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires,” Warren said, referring to Trump’s “big beautiful bill.” “Democrats are the people who say ‘billionaires actually should pay their fair share,’ and that we need to focus on affordability for American families. And that’s what we’re fighting for.”
Trump, who often keeps an eye on cable news, responded almost immediately on Truth Social.
“In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously. Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up,” Trump wrote, referring to Warren’s controversial past comments referring to herself as Native American. “She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!
“Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!” he continued, before adding in another post, “Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!”
It’s clear that Warren struck a nerve, as the president is particularly sensitive to any negative talk about the economy at the moment. On Friday, Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer for simply reporting that his job numbers were poor.
Warren used the rest of her CNBC hit to defend New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and his plans to raise taxes on billionaires, which she elaborated on in an article for Rolling Stone on Monday.