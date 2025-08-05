Bondi’s Obama Grand Jury: The Authoritarian Moment We’ve All Feared

Gabbard has gone on the warpath in recent weeks with a series of document dumps seeking to revisit the unanimous verdict about 2016. Last month, she appeared at the White House press podium to accuse Obama, along with former CIA director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey, of engineering a “years-long coup” against Trump.

She then chimed in that the information she was releasing showed a “treasonous conspiracy” by top Obama administration officials. A few days later, Trump touted Gabbard’s comments and took it over the top, laying it on Obama himself. “It’s there. He’s guilty. This was treason.”

Unsurprisingly, both Trump and Gabbard’s treason charges were constitutionally illiterate. Treason, the most serious crime a citizen can undertake against the country—and one punishable by death—is expressly defined in the Constitution, which reads: “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”