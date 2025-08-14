The Democrats Are in a Strong Position to Win the House | The New Republic
The Democrats Are in a Strong Position to Win the House

The party out of the White House nearly always gains ground in the House. That’s why Republicans are so desperate to further gerrymander Texas.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark speaking at a press conference in July
Republicans in Texas, under the orders of President Trump, are doing a very unusual redistricting in the middle of a decade, trying to win up to five more House seats in next year’s midterm elections. They are rightly nervous, argues Nathaniel Rakich, a former senior editor at FiveThirtyEight, in the most recent episode of TNR’s Right Now With Perry Bacon. The party that wins the White House nearly always loses ground in the House elections two years later. It’s essentially a law of politics. And Rakich says polling, special election results, and other data portend a bad midterm for Republicans. He likened it to the 2018 midterms, when Democrats made huge gains. Even if Republicans further gerrymander congressional districts in Texas, and California and other blue states don’t respond in kind (though they have promised to do so), Democrats would still be favored to win the House, according to Rakich.

Rakich doesn’t think the Democrats have much chance in the Senate, though. As for the 2028 presidential race, Rakich argued Vice President JD Vance’s chances in a GOP primary are entirely dependent on whether he gets Trump’s endorsement. He said the Democratic field is wide open, but argued that California Governor Gavin Newsom is positioning himself well. You can watch our conversation here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

