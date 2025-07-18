Gavin Newsom’s Retaliatory Redistricting Plan Is Good, Actually

California Governor Gavin Newsom is doing something extraordinary for a Democratic politician: He is proposing structural changes to address the threat of Trumpism. In interviews and public statements in recent weeks, he has threatened to gerrymander a number of GOP seats out of their control in the 2026 midterms if Texas goes through with a plan to wipe out four or five Democratic-leaning seats in that state.

In comments to reporters, Newsom explained that while he previously supported independent redistricting, “they’re playing by a different set of rules,” referring to Republican leaders in other states. “We can sit on the sidelines and talk about the way the world should be, or we could recognize the existential nature that is this moment,” he argued.

Some Democrats have embraced the threats to wipe out Republican seats in the Golden State if Texas tries to gerrymander a GOP majority in the House. “Gov[ernor] Gavin Newsom is right,” California Representative Ted Lieu said on Twitter on Wednesday. “If I were a Republican Member of Congress in California, especially one in a swing district, I would pray that Texas doesn’t engage in more gerrymandering.”

Others are less enthusiastic about the idea. “Gerrymandering is bad actually,” Alex Lee, a Democratic state lawmaker in California, wrote on Bluesky on Wednesday. “And anyone, even governors, who are proposing this are playing a dangerous game that’ll further undermine democracy and further the race to the bottom of fascism.”