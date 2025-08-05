Texas Republicans: It’s About Power, Yes—but Also Their Radical Agenda

The Texas gerrymandering scheme combines two elements of the modern Republican Party that are eroding American democracy: personalist, autocratic leadership; and a pattern of gaining and wielding power with little regard for the views of the broader public.

Texas Republicans, already holding 25 of the state’s 38 U.S. House seats, weren’t really looking to further gerrymander the state. (Kamala Harris won about 42 percent of the vote in Texas, suggesting truly fair maps would have Democrats at around 16 seats, not 13.) But then came orders from the boss. Aides to Donald Trump demanded Texas redraw its districts, believing that was the surest way to prevent Republicans from losing control of the U.S. House in next year’s midterm elections. And this message was not just delivered privately. An unnamed Trump aide told The New York Times in June that “the president would pay close attention to those in his party who help or hurt” this effort to win the midterms by any means necessary.

A special session of the legislature was quickly called Abbott. Many Texas Democratic legislators have fled the state, robbing Republicans of the quorum they need to pass this provision. But I suspect it will eventually be approved. Republicans would be favored to win an additional five seats (30 in total) under the new maps. Those five could really matter when you remember that Republicans won 220 seats and Democrats 215 in last year’s elections.