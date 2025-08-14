“Alarming”: Trump’s Threat of Troops in Cities Just Got Much Scarier

President Trump’s vaunted dispatching of troops into Washington, D.C., has managed to be both buffoonish and authoritarian. Thus far it has involved little more than handfuls of National Guard members standing around and taking selfies. And yet Trump has accompanied it with genuinely alarming threats: This week he openly described the deployment as a dry run for more cities, and on Wednesday, he made things even worse, suggesting that he has the authority to take control of the D.C. police indefinitely without Congress’s assent. (He doesn’t.)

But in this blending of autocracy and absurdity lies an opening for Democrats—and a new letter sent by top Democrats to the Pentagon hints at what this might look like.