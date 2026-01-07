The January 6 Insurrectionists Take a Victory Lap

As delusional as it may seem, why shouldn’t the J6ers feel this way? So many of them believed that the 2020 election was stolen. They believe that they were justified for storming the Capitol, and some claim that they were encouraged to do so by law enforcement. They believe that they were wrongly imprisoned, and some claim to have been tortured. And then Trump won the election and saved them. Those hundreds of pardons from President Trump after his 2024 victory—not to mention the administration’s active effort to recast the insurrectionists as political prisoners—only make J6ers feel more absolved. And they let that be known one year out from their pardons.

“We won, man … They tortured us for years, solitary confinement for years,” said Proud Boy Jon Mellis, who was jailed and later pardoned for assaulting law enforcement. He runs a viral right-wing instagram account called “patriotwildman.”

“Now I’m living in West Hollywood and dating a Playboy Playmate. Hey, man, my life is pretty good,” Mellis continued. “We’re getting naked models in hot tubs every weekend. So what am I complaining for?” As I left, Mellis told me that the Proud Boys were “the greatest fraternity the world has ever seen.” (Mellis made an appearance later in the rally, grabbing the microphone to yell “blow up the fentanyl boats, leave the cocaine alone!!!” to the crowd.)