After Venezuela Attack, Trump Says Something Must Be Done About Mexico
Donald Trump is hinting at a military conflict with Mexico next.
After the U.S. bombed Venezuela in the middle of the night and abducted its president, Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump warned that more attacks could be on the way in the region.
Trump hinted at a future conflict with Mexico in particular in an interview with Fox News Saturday morning.
“Your vice president, JD Vance, said that the message is pretty clear: that drug trafficking must stop. So was this operation a message that you’re sending to Mexico, to Claudia Sheinbaum, the president there?” Fox’s Griff Jenkins asked.
“Well, it wasn’t meant to be, we’re very friendly with her, she’s a good woman,” Trump began. “But the cartels are running Mexico. She’s not running Mexico.”
“We could be politically correct and be nice and say, ‘Oh, yes, she is.’ No, no. She’s very, you know, she’s very frightened of the cartels. They’re running Mexico. And I’ve asked her numerous times, ‘Would you like us to take out the cartels?’ ... Something is gonna have to be done with Mexico.”
Trump also told Fox that a “second wave” of strikes could take place in Venezuela and warned Maduro’s supporters will have a “bad future” if they stay loyal to him.