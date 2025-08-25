Trump’s Next “Hellhole”: Chicago. Democrats, Get Ready for a Fight.

But it’s worse than his fudging of numbers, because at the heart of Trump’s lies is his unswerving and poisonous racism. He’s not really trying to solve crime in the District of Columbia or anywhere else. He’s trying to scare white people. To divide the country; to make people in suburban, exurban, and rural America believe that the places where lots of nonwhite people live are war zones.

Also, he’s trying to demonize places with “Democrat” mayors and governors. The city with the highest crime rate in America is Memphis. The mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, is a Democrat (although elections are nonpartisan), but the governor and both senators and eight of its nine House members are Republican, and Trump carried the state by 30 points last fall. So, what do we think the odds are that Trump will declare Memphis a “hellhole,” which is what he called Washington last week?

The National Guard incursion into the nation’s capital also provides cover for what ICE agents are doing there, which is getting less attention. Crime is down only moderately since the National Guard hit town. Meanwhile, ICE has rounded up more than 300 immigrants since August 7. If we could be sure that all of them had arrived in the United States illegally and had criminal records beyond their method of entry, even I might applaud that. But ICE’s track record this year gives us every reason to think that such is not the case, and as we’ve seen in numerous polls, the American public does not support rounding up people who may be undocumented but who’ve otherwise lived blameless lives.