Maine’s Graham Platner Has Discovered a Secret: Poor Whites Exist!

Year after year, our collective inability to see poor people as anything but Black—citing what liberals call white advantages and MAGA calls white superiority—pits the poor (always coded Black) against the working class (coded white).

For Democrats, this rhetorical move may have started as a well-intended effort to focus on racial inequities. For Republicans, it’s stock Southern Strategy. But it amounts to the same thing.

And it has all but broken us. “In America, white people aren’t supposed to be poor. Period,” the Mississippi academic LaToya R. Jefferson-James wrote in 2021. The willful blindness to 66 million poor white Americans has undermined solidarity among the poor of all races by pushing low-income whites to identify more with their race than their economic status. Thus Republicans have been able to starve the poor to feed the rich, all while jacking up white racial grievances. Meanwhile, the left wrings its hands for one more decade over the refusal of the raceless “working class” to vote its interests.