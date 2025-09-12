The Media Is Totally Blowing Its Coverage of Charlie Kirk | The New Republic
The Media Is Totally Blowing Its Coverage of Charlie Kirk

Some pundits are arguing that Charlie Kirk practiced politics “the right way.” This only serves to whitewash the ideas that he promulgated.

Kirk speaking at the Republican National Convention
The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has resulted in a very intense debate about his politics and approach. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, TNR contributors Ana Marie Cox and Meredith Shiner say that the press is largely whitewashing Kirk’s actual politics, citing a column by The New York Times’ Ezra Klein as a prime example. Cox discusses her TNR piece after Kirk’s death, which argues that the American left shows empathy to conservatives that is never returned. They also talked about Shiner’s call for more primary challenges to Democratic incumbents, the Democratic establishment’s continued resistance to Zohran Mamdani, and Cox’s piece on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. You can watch this episode here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

