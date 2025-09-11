Charlie Kirk and the Empathy Trap

These denunciations of political violence are too tasteful for the moment. Piously expressing respect for Kirk’s work and incanting the importance of “debate” are capitulations to Republicans’ invoking standards to which the right no longer pretends to adhere. Actually, it’s worse: There are no Republicans asking or demanding that their Democratic counterparts play the part of sympathetic colleague. That’s just what Democrats, and many of us on the left, do reflexively. It still surprises them when the notoriously remorseless refuse to reciprocate.

In the aftermath of Melissa Hortman’s murder last June, Mike Lee, an actual, real-life sitting U.S. senator, posted an image on X of the alleged shooter with the tagline “Nightmare on Walz Street”—a grotesque joke referencing an imagined connection to Governor Tim Walz. Lee also posted a second picture of the alleged assassin with the caption, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way.” A less obviously gleeful remark but still a flippant one, tickled by the as-yet-unproven and quite unlikely possibility that Hortman’s killer targeted her because she was too far to the right.

The next day, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith confronted Lee in the halls of the Capitol. Smith, herself on a list of potential targets left in the assassin’s car, reported that Lee “didn’t say a lot, frankly. I think he was a bit stunned.”