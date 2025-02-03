Primary Every Democrat

For 20 years, Durbin has served as Democratic whip—the party’s No. 2 job in the chamber—and his role in that time has been to accumulate and count votes for or against legislative priorities and to help schedule the floor. He should have, at some point, garnered a similar reputation for good that Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, channeled for evil, knowing how to bend the Senate rules he so wrongly prioritizes in certain contexts to give the party strength in others. McConnell used his decades atop his party’s org chart to wring major accomplishments from raw power. Durbin, alongside the equally intransigent but more cartoonish Chuck Schumer, used his to take the Democrats to historic approval-rating lows.

Senate Democrats are in the minority, but as Jamelle Bouie writes, they have not proven themselves to be the opposition. Their only leverage is to try to actually start making noise and attempt to create a straightforward understanding of how impossibly bad and corrupt Republicans have become and at what cost. Democrats love to whine about how the media does not focus on the “stakes” of politics while also abdicating that vital work themselves. For example, they could have decided, en bloc, not to attend Trump’s inauguration, to telegraph his illegitimacy to the nation. They could have decided, en bloc, not to support a single one of Trump’s nominees. How do they square—either morally or politically—casting votes to remove Trump from office on two occasions, as many of them did, with approving any of his Cabinet appointments now? Who are those “yes” votes for? What are they accomplishing?

They could also do more to be the sand in Trump’s gears. Senate Democrats could stop making unanimous consent and time agreements with Republicans, bringing work to a standstill and making Majority Leader John Thune spend every post-cloture hour required by their calendar. If Thune wants to attempt to end the Senate clock as we know it, in defense of a president who unconstitutionally is attempting to usurp the power of the legislature by nullifying spending Congress already directed, so be it. Dare Thune and his conference to render themselves even more meaningless and beholden to a convicted felon president who has no regard for laws or human lives.