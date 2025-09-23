Trump Is Running “the Most Corrupt Administration” in U.S. History

The decision by Trump administration officials to reportedly drop an investigation into allegations that Trump border czar Tom Homan took bribes is the last example of this being “the most corrupt administration in American history,” says Representative Greg Casar. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Casar says the Homan scandal is only the latest example of an administration full of people trying to profit off their government service. Referring to the temporary cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Casar argues that the Trump administration is an “unholy alliance” between the superrich and archconservatives. To defeat that alliance, Casar says, the Democrats must become a truly pro-worker, anti-billionaire party. He calls for banning the use of super PACs in Democratic primaries. Casar, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says the group is developing a list of populist economic policies that Democrats across the country can run on. Casar argues that while Democrats should not abandon causes such as immigration and trangender rights, the party will succeed if it is primarily known for its economic stances. You can watch this episode here. You can read a transcript here.

The Homan Scandal and Populist Policies | With Rep. Greg Casar by The New Republic Right Now With Perry Bacon