It’s Happened: The United States of America Is No Longer a Democracy

These are all developments that at any other time would have shocked the entire political establishment. Now? We’re used to it. Yes, sorry, we’re used to it. It’s just another day that ends in “y.” But we must not become blasé about it. It’s disgraceful. The Department of Justice is a cesspool. The dropping of the Adams case was an unspeakable affront. The dropping of the Homan investigation was and is indefensible. Ditto the firing of Siebert. But Trump’s weekend order to Bondi tops them all. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Sunday: “This is what happens in Iran, this is what happens in Cuba, this happens in China and deeply repressive states in which, if you have the courage to stand up and speak truth to power, you are silenced.”

Combine this with what happened last week to Jimmy Kimmel, and I think we can now just say it. The United States of America is no longer a democracy. It’s not a totally authoritarian state. I’m obviously writing these words of dissent, as are hundreds, thousands of others like me. We’re still having elections, so far. Most courts are still functioning normally. At many levels where the White House can’t just do turnkey autocracy, there is ferocious resistance. And there is a defiant public making their voices heard, alongside a not-insignificant faction of Trump voters who are growing disillusioned with what they’re seeing. And as the polls tell us, the mad king is failing to win people over, and public opinion, at least much of the time, still matters, too. These facts can reassure us.

But far too much evidence has now been amassed in the un-reassuring direction. A tipping point has been reached. I’ll be interested to see how Freedom House, when it reports on 2025, rates the United States; its categories are “free,” “partly free,” and “not free.” The latest report, which surveys 2024, rates us “free.” That was always a given. But it’s far from a given now.