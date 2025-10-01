This House Democrat Thinks Her Party Will Thump Trump in the Shutdown | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

This House Democrat Thinks Her Party Will Thump Trump in the Shutdown

Representative Melanie Stansbury says Democrats are smartly focused on healthcare and the Republicans can’t defend rolling back Obamacare subsidies for average Americans.

Representative Melanie Stansbury
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Representative Melanie Stansbury (holding sign) at Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress in March

In the debate over government funding with President Trump and congressional Republicans, Democrats on Capitol Hill have demanded that enhanced subsidies for people on Obamacare remain in place. That resulted in a government shutdown. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Representative Melanie Stansbury explains why Democrats are so focused on healthcare. She argues that keeping these subsidies in place are vital for millions of Americans. In contrast, making the fight over Trump’s numerous authoritarian moves is more complicated, the New Mexico congresswoman says, because many of Trump’s actions are already banned by law. She also urged people in the military to follow the law and not the crazy recent edicts of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. You can watch this interview here.

The Democrat's Shutdown Strategy | With Rep. Melanie Stansbury by The New Republic

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Read on Substack
Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Video, Government Shutdown, Obamacare, Donald Trump, Politics, Democrats