In the debate over government funding with President Trump and congressional Republicans, Democrats on Capitol Hill have demanded that enhanced subsidies for people on Obamacare remain in place. That resulted in a government shutdown. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Representative Melanie Stansbury explains why Democrats are so focused on healthcare. She argues that keeping these subsidies in place are vital for millions of Americans. In contrast, making the fight over Trump’s numerous authoritarian moves is more complicated, the New Mexico congresswoman says, because many of Trump’s actions are already banned by law. She also urged people in the military to follow the law and not the crazy recent edicts of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. You can watch this interview here.
Video
This House Democrat Thinks Her Party Will Thump Trump in the Shutdown
Representative Melanie Stansbury says Democrats are smartly focused on healthcare and the Republicans can’t defend rolling back Obamacare subsidies for average Americans.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Representative Melanie Stansbury (holding sign) at Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress in March