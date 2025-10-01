The Military Summit: Hegseth’s Lethality Meets Trump’s Enemy Within

Because what Trump and Hegseth want is anathema to military leaders. The corporate leadership of America’s armed forces is not on board with the idea of unleashing “overwhelming and punishing violence” against the “invaders from within.” Nor can they be enthusiastic about Trumps’ suggestions to use U.S. cities as “training grounds” for urban warfare; the recent deployments to Los Angeles and elsewhere were unpopular among many troops. Janessa Goldbeck, a Marine Corps veteran who runs the Vet Voice Foundation, reported that “the feeling [among the Marines] was that the Marines are being used as political pawns, and it strains the perception that Marines are apolitical.” National Guardsmen did not sign up to pick up trash or spread mulch in the nation’s capital.

Beyond the domestic deployments, the doubtful legality of missions such as the administration’s campaign of striking supposed drug-running speedboats in the Caribbean sends a chill through the ranks. In addition to fundamental moral questions, the threat of later prosecution for summary killings of noncombatants is a serious one; the administration’s firings of senior service judge advocate generals for political reasons is making troops wary of the legal advice they’re getting.

There have also been rumblings of deeper divisions, notably in regard to the National Defense Strategy, the Pentagon document that sets overall priorities and policies for the department. As in the previous Trump administration, this year’s update was expected to be focused on China, its growing military power and aggressive diplomacy. But earlier this month, Politico reported a major shift in emphasis toward defending the homeland and the Western Hemisphere—in other words, an “America First” strategy that would also justify the domestic use of force.