The Democrats Finally Grew a Spine

The Democratic demands to keep the government open were straightforward and reasonable. They wanted to extend Affordable Care Act premium subsidies that will expire at the end of the year thanks to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would prevent health care costs from skyrocketing for millions; to claw back Medicare funding that was cut in the OBBBA; and binding assurances that money that has been appropriated by Congress will be spent by an executive branch that has (possibly illegally) refused to do so in many cases.

The politics are much better for Democrats now than they were in the spring. In March, public opinion was split; that is not the case now. Several polls show that Republicans would take a much greater share of the blame if the government were to shut down now. That is hardly surprising for two reasons. The Republicans run the government and the Democrats are all but powerless, so it should hardly come as a shock that voters will blame the former for a shutdown. And Trump is very unpopular. The president is 11 points underwater, per a September New York Times/Siena poll that is consistent with others. Voters, in other words, don’t like what this administration is doing and support Democratic efforts to stymie it.

Republicans are responding as they typically do, with bellicose threats to unleash hell on anyone who dares oppose them. Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought has been particularly active, telling anyone within earshot that he has been studying shutdowns for years and that he plans to use this one to remake the government in his own hideous visage by cutting hundreds of thousands, if not millions of federal jobs. This is not an idle threat but there are reasons why Democrats shouldn’t heed it. For one, these kinds of sociopathic cuts would only make a shutdown worse for Republicans. For another, the Federal Unionists Network—an alliance of 35 public sector unions that represent federal workers—has backed the shutdown.