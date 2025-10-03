Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has taken a lead role in forcefully sounding the alarm about Donald Trump. He’s urged Democrats to use their power creatively to constrain Trump’s abuses. But in recent days, Trump’s consolidation of authoritarian power has expanded. And we’re in the middle of a government shutdown fight in which Democrats are drawing a hard line, but not for an end to Trump’s lawbreaking. Trump has responded by escalating the lawless threats toward Blue America. In an interview with us, Murphy offers a lengthy indictment of all of Trump’s lawlessness, corruption, malevolence and authoritarianism. It all adds up to a bracing, extraordinary takedown: Murphy says we’re dangerously close to losing democracy, explains why other Democrats aren’t acting as alarmed, and outlines what can still be done to stave off Trump’s dictatorial designs before it’s too late. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Chris Murphy’s Extraordinary New Takedown of Trump Should Wake Up Dems
The Democratic Senator has taken the lead in drawing attention to Trump’s authoritarianism. In an interview, he offers a stark new warning that should galvanize his fellow Democrats before it’s too late.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images
Senator Chris Murphy in New York City on September 24, 2025.