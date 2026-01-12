Trump’s Rage Explodes at GOPers as Their Defiance of Him Visibly Grows

The other day, five Senate Republicans helped pass a measure blocking President Trump’s authority to wage war in Venezuela without Congress. That caused Trump to erupt in a crazed fury. He attacked those Republicans by name, fumed that they had weakened his authority, and raged that “they should never be elected to office again.” He even seethed at their “stupidity.” This comes amid other signs of GOP defiance: A number of House Republicans backed extending Affordable Care Act subsidies and other measures Trump opposed. Several GOP Senators openly criticized the administration’s handling of the ICE killing in Minneapolis. One slammed Stephen Miller’s comments on Greenland as “stupid.” We talked to Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who writes well about Trump’s psychoses. We discuss how all this shows Trump’s power isn’t absolute, why he’s so desperate to keep you from realizing that, and why we shouldn’t get psyched out every time he plays tyrant on TV. Listen to this episode here.