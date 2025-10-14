The Lawyers Who Gave Up Big Money to Fight Trump

When all was said and done, 11 of the most prestigious law firms in the country had made deals with Trump. Perhaps most astonishingly, most of these firms sought out Trump preemptively, seeking to make deals with him before he ever actually took any action against them, effectively making promises to get him to stop doing something that he hadn’t yet done—hardly the kind of behavior that one would expect from the country’s top-paid dealmakers. Even Trump was surprised at how quickly these firms rolled over—and for Trump to be surprised at his own success, the ground he was standing on must have been tenuous indeed.

What was also surprising was just how bad these deals were, both in terms of their vagueness and in terms of how unfavorable they were toward the firms. When pressed by Congress for details of what their deal contained, the firm Milbank just told Congress to go look at Trump’s post on Truth Social for the entire contents of the deal. Another firm, A&O Shearman, told Congress to go look at an email that had been reprinted in an industry trade magazine behind a paywall—not exactly a model of effective and diligent advocacy. The vague terms that did exist were incredibly unfavorable to the firms, including not only a commitment on behalf of the firms to do away with various diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives but the promise to devote nearly a billion dollars of the firms’ collective services toward causes of Trump’s choosing for free—in exchange for no express promises on Trump’s part whatsoever.