Transcript: Trump Press Sec Goes Full Cult as Ballroom Fiasco Worsens

It looks like we’ve crossed over to a new place when it comes to President Trump’s corruption. We’ve seen a confluence of events here. Trump’s destruction of a White House building to create a ballroom for him and his rich friends. Trump demanding that the Justice Department hand over $230 million to compensate him for damages. And now, Democrats going after all this in a newly aggressive way. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued an extraordinary new defense of Trump’s corruption that only underscores the depths of contempt that Trump and the White House have for the rule of law. We think it’s often forgotten how important corruption can be to voters. Yet this is mostly absent from the political discourse right now, and we don’t get why. New Republic staff writer Matt Ford has an excellent new piece that really centers Trump’s nakedly corrupt self-dealing as the core story of his presidency. So we’re talking to Matt about all this today. Matt, thanks for coming on, man.

Matt Ford: Thanks for having me. It’s good to be here.

Sargent: So let’s start with Trump’s destruction of the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom. For people who haven’t really paid attention to this, can you just sum up where we are on it and why it’s so utterly crazy?