Trump’s White House Ballroom Is the Perfect Symbol of His Presidency

After all, Trump is supposed to be a temporary occupant of the executive mansion. The American model of government draws a clear line between an elected official’s public responsibilities and private desires; the alternative is corruption and malfeasance. Nothing in the Constitution actually obligates Congress to provide for a place for the president to live while in the capital. Members of Congress and Supreme Court justices have no such official residences. But there is some practical good in giving the president a central location to live and work for the sake of security and convenience.

Trump has departed from these practices and principles to convert the White House into a personal palace of sorts. Shortly after his return, he paved over Jacqueline Kennedy’s Rose Garden outside the West Wing to create a patio space resembling the ones at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The “Rose Garden Club,” as the administration now terms it, is an entertaining space where government officials, private citizens, and other favored supplicants and courtiers can be fed and entertained by the White House staff alongside Trump. (For those keeping track, that means Trump is adding two event spaces to a mansion that already had plenty of them.)

Even the Oval Office itself, which is always tailored to a president’s tastes, is now covered in ugly gilded ornamentation like the rest of his business properties. During his first term, Trump often traveled to the properties he privately owned—Mar-a-Lago, his Bedminster golf course, the Old Post Office hotel in downtown D.C. that he later sold—to blur the line between his public and private life. Now that line has been thoroughly erased. Few things could symbolize the shift more clearly than transforming the White House into a private resort of sorts, demolishing and rebuilding it on a whim.