Mamdani Is Winning Because Democrats Hate Their Party’s Leaders | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

Mamdani Is Winning Because Democrats Hate Their Party’s Leaders

Former Obama adviser Patrick Gaspard is aiding Zohran Mamdani’s campaign and sees many similarities in their political rises.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Zohran Mamdani’s strong opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza is a critical element of his political success, according to Patrick Gaspard, a longtime Democratic operative who is advising the mayoral front-runner. In the latest edition of Right Now, Gaspard argued that Mamdani’s Gaza stances resonated with Democrats who were frustrated with party leadership over Gaza, the 2024 election defeat, and congressional Democrats’ refusal to stand up to Trump early in his second term. Gaspard likens the political effects of Mamdani’s Gaza position to Barack Obama having opposed the Iraq War, which many of his 2008 Democratic primary opponents initially supported. Gaspard, who served as Obama’s political director, says that Mamdani uniquely combines “moral clarity,” “curiosity,” “grace,” and an ability to be “nimble.” Polls suggest Mamdani may fall short of winning 50 percent of the vote. But Gaspard rejects the idea that Mamdani needs to win an outright majority to have a mandate to lead New York. He notes that it’s hard to win 50 percent in a multicandidate field and that both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump didn’t win majorities but still governed aggressively as president.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Video, Politics, Right Now, Zohran Mamdani, New York City