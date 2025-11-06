Angry Trump Snaps at GOPers as Scale of Losses Sinks In: “Dead Party”

In Tuesday’s elections, Democrats scored crushing victories everywhere. They won the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races by double digits, made big inroads with working class voters, handily won the California referendum, which could result in five more Democratic House seats, and more. Yet Trump is blaming everyone but himself. Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio reports that he privately rebuked GOP Senators, suggesting their shutdown was the culprit. He urged them to nuke the filibuster to end the shutdown, claiming failure could render the GOP a “dead party.” And he angrily snapped at Senator Lindsey Graham in the process. In short, Trump cannot accept something fundamental: His coalition is much more fragile than advertised, and he is making it even worse by, well, wrecking the country. We talked to New Republic senior editor Alex Shephard, who has a good new piece on the energy driving Democrats. We discuss the shift of working class voters toward Democrats, the media’s hangover from overreading Trump’s 2024 win, and the through line connecting those gubernatorial victories with Zohran Mamdani’s triumph. Listen to this episode here.