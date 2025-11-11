Transcript: Ro Khanna Says Schumer Must Resign In Wake of Budget Deal

You know, we know we don’t love the Democratic Party. We have your back. We’re gonna come out in record numbers to vote for you because we’re on the streets and we don’t like what this president’s doing. And I think that should have given us the confidence to continue to fight. Now, I understand people are going without SNAP benefits.

I was stuck at an airport for seven hours yesterday in Fort Worth to get my flight. I get that this is not easy with Thanksgiving coming up. I’m not indifferent to the suffering. But if we had held our moral ground, I believe we could have addressed that suffering while getting some relief on the Affordable Care Act premiums, or having Donald Trump say, we’re gonna get rid of the filibuster.

And instead, why is it that the Democrats always seem like we’re the ones that fold? I guess the answer they say is, well, we’re the adults in the room. But the point is, in this case, the adults in the room are defending a status quo that isn’t working. That’s been part of the problem—why we’ve gotten Donald Trump—because we’ve kind of said, let’s just keep the institutions running. And the American people are saying, these institutions have been shafting us. We don’t want the same institutions.