Ro Khanna Says Schumer Must Resign In Wake of Budget Deal

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Representative Ro Khanna, a prominent progressive and potential 2028 candidate, explicitly called for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resign in the latest edition of Right Now. Khanna says that Schumer is ultimately responsible for Senate Democrats cutting a deal with Republicans that will likely end without enhanced subsidies for Obamacare being put back in place. He called the agreement a “moral surrender.” If it was never possible for Democrats to win those subsidies, they shouldn’t have been the basis for the shutdown strategy, he argued. The California congressman said it was particularly disheartening to see this deal less than a week after Democrats had resounding wins in elections across the country. He floated Senator Chris Van Hollen as a possible replacement for Schumer.