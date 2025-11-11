Voters Hate Trump. Good. But Democrats Should Take No Solace in That.

I encourage Glenn Youngkin (the Virginia Republican who won in 2021), Mikie Sherrill, and Abigail Spanberger’s aides to attribute those wins to their brilliant campaign maneuvers and charge the highest possible fees to clients who hire them as political consultants. But a clue to what actually might be on going is New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, who ran in both 2021 and 2025 and did 11 points worse the second time. He’s the same person; it was a much different environment because of who was in the White House.

I’m sure you’re thinking Hurricane Katrina, Trump’s craziness, Biden’s age, and the high inflation from 2021-22 explain all of this presidential unpopularity. I can’t easily refute that. But the fact that Biden, an honorable man trying to implement a practical agenda, was about as unpopular a president as Donald Trump actually isn’t easy to explain, and is absolutely insane and really depressing if you think about it. Obama wasn’t old and was an incredible politician, and had to endure intense backlashes that are really hard to explain in both 2010-2011 and 2013-2015.

Here’s what I think is going on. Since the time of the last truly popular American president, Bill Clinton, whose approval rating was in the 60s for most of his second term, politics has become more nationalized and polarized, the mainstream media has changed dramatically, and social media has come into fruition. The nationalization and polarization mean that the party not in the White House is always furious, and its voters turn out in mass numbers. Mainstream news outlets have become increasingly desperate to refute the charge that they are liberal, so they are extra hard on Democratic presidents. August 2021 was a strange month in America, with Biden breathlessly attacked by the press for the flawed U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The overt bashing of the president from anchors on CNN and non-partisan journalists reminded me of Hurricane Katrina or January 6, 2021—but the actual mistake from the president was nowhere near as bad or impactful to people living in the United States. Biden’s poll numbers plunged then and never recovered.