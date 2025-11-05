Verdict Number One: America Has Big-Time Buyer’s Remorse About Trump

The single most surprising election result on Tuesday night? For my money, and it wasn’t even close: Democratic challenger Jay Jones’s thumping—yes, thumping—of Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in the race for Virginia’s attorney general. Jones was a two-term member of the state House of Delegates—nothing special. In early October, news broke of text messages he’d sent a colleague in 2022, in which he said he’d shoot a prominent state Republican ahead of killing either Adolf Hitler or Pol Pot, and in which he apparently wished death on that Republican’s children.
When I first read about this, I assumed that not only was Jones cooked—he was tied or a little ahead in the polls at the time—but that he’d likely bring down Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger as well unless she called on him to leave the race. I mean—worse than Hitler. Death to that other guys’ kids. You literally cannot get any crazier, any weirder, any more appalling than that.
Jones won by nearly 7 percent, or more than 300,000 raw votes.
Did he win because Virginians found his pro-forma apology especially persuasive? Did he win because people decided that saying a political foe was worse than Hitler is now just fair game, or because voters agreed that that Republican’s children seemed expendable? Highly unlikely.
He won because people hate President Donald Trump and what he’s doing to this country. And in an election that provided, as elections invariably do, a jillion takeaways, let’s not lose of sight of what is obviously and toweringly takeaway number one: Americans have developed a big-time case of buyer’s remorse about Trump, and a very solid majority of them despise what Trump has perpetrated against America.
Trump and his MAGA world saunter forward in confidence. They live in a daydream; a fantastical bubble where Trump can say that his polls are great, the economy is the best ever, the tariffs are working miracles, energy prices are low, and his ICE agents are following the law. All this is reinforced by the so-called “media” that serves as Trump’s Soviet-style propaganda arm, and it’s swallowed hook, line, and sinker by the brain-rinsed (to borrow Eugene McCarthy’s withering line about George Romney). They talk only among themselves and are therefore able to pretend to themselves that we’re living through some kind of American renaissance.
Elections are the one opportunity we have to see what the people think. And what they think is clear: Trump sucks. We saw the poll that came out the day before Election Day. His disapproval rating was a record 63 percent. People are deeply sour about nearly everything (reduced border crossings being the sole exception), and they blame him for every single bit of it.
The breadth and depth of the Democratic sweep was astounding. In the Spanberger race, which she won by 15 points, every county in the state moved in the Democratic direction. Also in Virginia, the Democrats picked up a staggering 13 seats in the House of Delegates, which will give them the biggest majority for either party in a decade; in the Department of Small Ironies, a Democratic challenger defeated the Republican incumbent to whom Jones had sent those odious text messages (yes, he sent them to a Republican).
The New Jersey governor’s race was more stunning. A lot of people were saying Democrat Mikie Sherrill was going to lose to GOPer Jack Ciatterelli. I didn’t quite think that, but I was guessing that Sherrill would eke out a three- or four-point win. She won in a landslide—by 13 points. Nobody saw that coming.
Men under 30, so chilly on Kamala Harris last year, voted for Spanberger and Sherrill with 57 and 56 percent support, respectively. Latinos, assumed last year by the media to have surrendered their wills to Trump on the basis of some macho mystique that Mr. Bone Spurs has never in fact remotely possessed, went 68 percent for Sherill and 67 percent for Spanberger.
Finally, there’s Zohran Mamdani’s win in New York—not surprising, given his large leads in the polls, but obviously historic nevertheless. He endured Trump and his craven Republican mimics and sycophants calling him a Communist and Marxist, and he topped 50 percent, which denied his critics the one shot they had at trying to delegitimize his mayoralty.
Toss in California’s Prop 50, which gave voter approval to the aggressive redistricting plan of Governor Gavin Newsom. It was supposed to win—but it wasn’t supposed to win by nearly 2-to-1. Toss in Georgia, where Democrats won two seats on the state’s important Public Service Commission. Toss in Pennsylvania too, where Republicans poured a lot of money into trying to defeat three Democratic-leaning state Supreme Court justices and failed by massive margins in each case.
Why did all these things happen? One reason. Well—one man, but many reasons. Because food prices are still high. Because energy prices are up 11 percent. Because soybean farmers have been getting screwed. Because this man and his party have not passed a single law to try to make working people’s lives better (15 years after Obamacare—still no health care plan!). Because it turns out Americans don’t want masked and out-of-control quasi-vigilantes rounding up brown people willy-nilly. Because they don’t want thousands of decent people to lose their jobs just because those jobs happen to be in the federal workforce. Because they don’t want transgender people to be persecuted (Spanberger’s opponent went wild with anti-trans ads; they obviously failed). Because they don’t want a gangster president to bulldoze the White House.
A solid majority of Americans detest these things. And, while MAGA people can tell themselves all the fairy tales they want, the plain truth is that they detest Donald Trump.
Now: Inside a normal White House, they’d read these tea leaves and say, “Geez, we’d better cool it.” But this president will of course double down. Triple or quadruple down. You think it’s in Stephen Miller’s nature to moderate? You think it’s in Trump’s? Of course not—they’ll just get more extreme. Remember: All that ICE spending that was in the big, ugly bill is just getting started, and the masked agents are still arresting only around 1,200 people a day—nowhere near Miller’s goal of 3,000. On this and many other matters, as the clock ticks on them to check every Project 2025 box they can, they will get more extreme.
And they will also work overtime to rig next year’s midterms. This is something to keep your eye on—bills that will be proposed in state legislatures next year where there are important races. We don’t know yet what they’ll propose, but we can anticipate the general thrust: When fascists see an unfriendly election result, they never look in the mirror and ask themselves what they could do differently. They look at the people who voted against them and figure out ways to prevent them from voting.
Where does this leave the Democrats? Keep pressing on the gas pedal. This debate about whether the Democrats should focus on economics or threats to democracy is silly. I can do two things at once. So can you. And so should the Democrats. Americans are mad about it all—so talk about it all. Aggressively and with passion. They don’t have to agree yet on a specific agenda for the country. That gets sorted out in the presidential primary. For the midterms, they just need to agree in broad terms that they’re trying to help make working people’s lives easier, and that Trump is (a) failing utterly at that and (b) posing a daily threat to our democracy.
Last night proved that Americans hate what Trump is doing to the country. It’s going to get worse. Democrats can’t let voters forget it.