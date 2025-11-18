Anti-Corruption Politics Are The Way For Democrats to Crush Trumpism

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The Democrats need to become a party centered on fighting government corruption, oligarchy and other issues that don’t cut along traditional ideological lines, says Adam Bonica, a political science professor at Stanford University and author of the “On Data and Democracy” newsletter. In the latest edition of Right Now, Bonica argues that many voters don’t think in the left-right terms that political junkies do. These Americans think basically politicians are corrupt and ineffective, leading them to keep ejecting whichever party briefly has control in Washington. Instead of Democrats mindlessly following polls and trying to demonstrate “moderation,” Bonica says they could appeal to the big bloc of people either not voting and swinging between the parties by taking stands such as limiting how much billionaires and corporations can spend in politics and banning members of Congress from trading stocks.