Trump’s Anti-Affordability Agenda Has a New Target: College

President Trump and his administration are cracking down on universities, trying to force schools to drop inclusive policies if they want to continue to receive federal funding. But there is a separate effort targeting students. As University of Iowa sociology professor Louise Seamster explains in the latest edition of Right Now, the administration is cutting financial aid and slowing programs to cancel student debt that the Biden administration had ramped up. If these changes continue, colleges will gradually start enrolling fewer students of color and from low-income families, Seamster says. That may be Trump’s intention. With college graduates increasingly voting for Democrats, the GOP fears universities and higher education.