Anti-Blackness Isn’t Part of Trump’s Agenda—It’s the Very Heart of It

The Trump administration and the broader conservative movement is using anti-Black ideas and tropes to further their agenda, says Kimberlé Crenshaw, a renowned legal scholar perhaps best known for her work explaining the concept of intersectionality. A group Crenshaw leads, the African American Policy Forum, recently released a detailed report on the anti-Blackness of the Trump administration. In the latest edition of Right Now, Crenshaw goes into detail on that report. She also criticized the Democratic Party for not defending equity, diversity, and inclusion programs and other civil rights initiatives. She argued that the party should stop disavowing “identity politics” and instead recognize that the right is weaponizing race, gender, and other such matters and that Democrats need a more comprehensive response. She praised Zohran Mamdani for running a campaign that smartly connected racial and identity issues with economic ones.