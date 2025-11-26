The Affordability Crisis Is Really a Billionaire Crisis

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Health care premiums are extremely high for many Americans after President Trump and congressional Republicans refused to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies. That impasse builds the case for America moving to a Medicare for All system, says Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. He is one of the three prominent Democrats facing off in a primary. El-Sayed has been endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders. In the latest edition of Right Now, El-Sayed argues that the health care crisis and other affordability issues are part of a larger systemic problem of out of control capitalism, with corporations turning industries into monopolies and unfairly keeping prices high. He says that voters in Michigan should recognize that he was calling the Israeli treatment of people in Gaza a genocide far earlier than other candidates in this race, showing his moral courage.