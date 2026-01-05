Trump Will Invade Another Country Unless We Stop Him | The New Republic
Trump Will Invade Another Country Unless We Stop Him

Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg argues mass public opposition to Trump’s actions in Venezuela is essential to preventing him from unilaterally attacking another country.

Democrats in Congress and the broader public must signal their opposition to the Trump administration overthrowing the Venezuelan government or the president will feel emboldened to take other such radical acts, says Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible. In the latest edition of Right Now, Greenberg says a major public backlash against Trump is essential to preventing him from taking unilateral action in Greenland, Mexico, or other places he seems obsessed with. Greenberg also discussed Indivisible’s plans to get more involved in Democratic primaries this year. Local Indivisible groups will be looking to endorse candidates who are “fighters” and oppose Democrats, possibly including incumbents, who the group feels aren’t up to taking on Trump.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

