Trump Will Invade Another Country Unless We Stop Him

Democrats in Congress and the broader public must signal their opposition to the Trump administration overthrowing the Venezuelan government or the president will feel emboldened to take other such radical acts, says Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible. In the latest edition of Right Now, Greenberg says a major public backlash against Trump is essential to preventing him from taking unilateral action in Greenland, Mexico, or other places he seems obsessed with. Greenberg also discussed Indivisible’s plans to get more involved in Democratic primaries this year. Local Indivisible groups will be looking to endorse candidates who are “fighters” and oppose Democrats, possibly including incumbents, who the group feels aren’t up to taking on Trump.