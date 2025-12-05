Transcript: The State Where Trump Voters Have Serious Buyer’s Remorse

McMorrow: Yeah, I think that’s a great point. Because you can’t just be talking in buzzwords. You have to make it real. I was at a UA training facility—union hall training facility—talking to apprentices. This is something that I’ve been doing: going all across the state, not just to meet with union leadership. I’m saying, put me in the room with younger people, people who are just starting out in their careers. And I was talking to this younger guy—early twenties, working hard. He is in the union, he’s doing well, wants to buy a house, and he told me he’d been looking for six months on every house he was trying to buy. He was way too late on putting in an offer. People were coming in with all-cash offers. And he just couldn’t find something. So he told me he was finally excited to buy a house just because a friend of his dad’s happened to have a house and he knew about it before it was going on the market. So affordability is cost. It’s also access.

When we talk about housing, it’s making sure there’s enough housing supply and that you can afford it, and you’re not competing with people who are parachuting in with all-cash offers. When we’re talking about health care, we’re making sure you can go to see your doctor and you’re not being surprised on the back end with a 10x increase of your insurance premiums or a copay that you didn’t expect. We have Mike Rogers, who’s the likely Republican nominee here, who was caught on a hot mic making fun of the price of coffee going up. He said, Oh, the Democrats are saying coffee’s going up. Who cares? Who cares? A lot of people in the United States of America. You’re telling me you can’t have a cup of coffee in the morning? I’m sorry. Go fuck yourself. Like, that is a real thing that people are feeling.

Bacon: One thing I have been thinking about is, like, we’ve had this age divide in the party. I’ll talk about age—and I usually would not discuss people’s age in a public setting—but I think it’s relevant. You’ve talked about a new generation; you’re 39. That’s half the age of many of our leading members of Congress. It’s something you don’t see in most other countries. Elizabeth Warren’s a great member of Congress in my view, who leads and who seems very competent. And there are some younger members who I would say are not great, but age is not everything. Age is a number, but I think it’s more than that. Why is it important, and why do you think it’s important to have younger faces for the Democratic Party?