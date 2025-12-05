The State Where Trump Voters Have Serious Buyer’s Remorse | The New Republic
Video

The State Where Trump Voters Have Serious Buyer’s Remorse

Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow explains why Trump is now unpopular in her state, which he won in 2016 and 2020.

A surprisingly close U.S. House race in Tennessee this week was the latest illustration that Donald Trump is increasingly unpopular, even in places that he was strong in 2024. Michigan is another place where the president’s support is softening, says Mallory McMorrow, one of the top Democratic candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate primary. (One of her rivals, Abdul El-Sayed, also appeared on Right Now recently.) McMorrow argued that Trump’s unpopularity is tied to his policies, particularly rising health care prices because the administration refused to increase Obamacare subsidies. The 39-year-old, currently a state senator, called for the Democratic Party to embrace younger candidates. She also discussed how her professional background as an industrial designer distinguishes her in a party dominated by attorneys.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

