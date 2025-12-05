The State Where Trump Voters Have Serious Buyer’s Remorse

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

A surprisingly close U.S. House race in Tennessee this week was the latest illustration that Donald Trump is increasingly unpopular, even in places that he was strong in 2024. Michigan is another place where the president’s support is softening, says Mallory McMorrow, one of the top Democratic candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate primary. (One of her rivals, Abdul El-Sayed, also appeared on Right Now recently.) McMorrow argued that Trump’s unpopularity is tied to his policies, particularly rising health care prices because the administration refused to increase Obamacare subsidies. The 39-year-old, currently a state senator, called for the Democratic Party to embrace younger candidates. She also discussed how her professional background as an industrial designer distinguishes her in a party dominated by attorneys.