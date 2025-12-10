Trump Erupts in Fury as GOPers Humiliatingly Defy His Plot to Rig 2026

In today’s episode, we talk to Representative Jamie Raskin about President Trump’s corrupt scheme to gerrymander the 2026 midterms—and about Raskin’s new ranked-choice-voting plan. Trump’s rage is growing as Indiana Republicans resist his pressure to gerrymander their state, and he exploded in a wild weekend rant, threatening primaries against Republicans who “stupidly say no.” Yet for now, state Senate Republicans appear dug in. Meanwhile, other Republicans are now arguing that his overall gerrymandering scheme is backfiring. Why? Because Trump is hurting Republicans so badly that those whose seats are made somewhat less safe by redrawn maps might now be at risk. Raskin sees an opening to offer another way: Today he’s introducing a new bill that would require ranked choice voting in congressional races across the country. He tells us about the proposal, discusses how Trump’s gerrymandering chaos reveals ranked-choice as a better alternative, and urges Democrats to fight GOP tactics with hardball of their own. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.