Trump’s 10 Biggest, Most Shameful Billionaire Toadies

The co-founder of Home Depot, who is worth a cool $10 billion, initially criticized Trump’s proposed tariffs as “bullshit,” adding, “I don’t understand the goddamn formula.” But he recently told CNBC that he’s now fully “sold on Trump.” “Like it or not,” he added, “this guy is getting things done.” Yes. Things like kidnapping people off the streets, cutting healthcare from millions of people, and murdering Venezuelans without cause. But as Langone sees it, Trump has “a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever.” This is a serious change of tune for someone who, following the January 6 attack on the Capitol, said “I feel betrayed” and vowed to support Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Winklevii

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, famed for their Facebook feud with Mark Zuckerberg, are heavy crypto investors and the founders of Gemini Trust. So they bet big on Trump, to the tune of $2 million last year, and it paid off: The number of securities violations cases brought by the SEC has gone from 105 under President Biden to zero under Trump. Moreover, the agency has dismissed or frozen cases against various crypto agencies, including staying a case against Gemini so that it could strike a deal (the details of which remain unknown). The Winklevii, in turn, have contributed to Trump’s monstrous ballroom construction, and they’ve also partnered with Donald Trump Jr. in a private club and invested in a crypto mining endeavor called American Bitcoin with both Don Jr. and Eric.