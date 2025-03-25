Trump Is Selling American Democracy to the Highest Bidder

It’s easy to sell your soul to the highest bidder when you’re an empty shell. Trump’s nature has always been transactional. His supporters view this as an asset: Because Trump stands for nothing, they believe, he won’t be influenced by ideological concerns and instead will make the best deals he can for the nation. What they don’t see is that the nation will always come second to Trump himself, and that he’ll quickly sell out our collective future for his personal present. They also miss that money—with the possible exception of acts of vengeance—will always be Trump’s primary motivator, meaning that the welfare of the poor, care for the elderly, and the preservation of lives through programs like USAID will always take a backseat to corporate profits. So will the fate of Eastern Europe. Will America continue to support Ukraine? It depends on how much they’re willing to give us as far as natural resources. Teslas can’t run on spilt blood, after all.

Rather than make decisions based on sound reasoning, evidence, and morality, Trump will always do what’s best for his own pockets and those of his billionaire pals. Though he’d initially supported a ban on TikTok, he suddenly reversed himself after winning the election, declaring that he no longer sees the company as a major security threat. It just might have had something to do with the fact that Jeff Yass, a major Trump supporter and by far the top Republican donor last cycle, has a stake in the app’s parent company, ByteDance. It also didn’t hurt that TikTok execs were putting up money and throwing parties for the Trump inauguration.

The same holds true for Trump’s immigration policies. While the administration is trying to strike fear into undocumented workers, ending asylum programs, selling off Venezuelans to work in El Salvador’s notorious prison system, violating basic human rights in its treatment of Colombians, canceling the CHNV program for over half a million Latinos looking to become American citizens, and preparing a brand new “travel ban” to target immigrants from predominantly black and Muslim countries, Trump has somehow found it in his heart to welcome certain immigrants—those willing to pay $5 million for a visa “gold card.” He’s even suggested calling it the “Trump card,” which is fitting not only because it would allow Russian oligarchs to jump the line, but because it also symbolizes the special privilege he’s had throughout his life.