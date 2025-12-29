Why Russell Vought Is Worse Than Watergate

Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s director of the White House Office and Management and Budget, is Charles Colson 2.0.

Colson was the most viciously partisan member of President Richard Nixon’s White House team. He described himself as Nixon’s “hatchet man” and hung a sign in his house that said “When you’ve got ’em by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow.” Colson also supposedly said he would run over his own grandmother to elect Richard Nixon (though that turned out to be a slight embellishment on what someone else said about Colson). Inevitably, Colson was the first Nixon aide to go to prison for his role in the Watergate scandal (for obstructing justice).

Colson’s downfall prompted him to have a religious awakening. After he got out of jail he declared himself born again and started the nonprofit Prison Fellowship ministry, which is still in business thirteen years after Colson’s death. Although it’s quite conservative, Prison Fellowship has a record of doing good in the world, promoting rehabilitation, less severe sentences for drug offenders, and so on.

In Colson’s day, conservatives believed you could be a hatchet man or you could commit yourself wholeheartedly to Jesus Christ, but you couldn’t do both at the same time. How quaint! Today’s generation of conservatives rejects that false choice, none so vehemently as Vought.



My purpose in beginning this article with a long string of quotations was to demonstrate that Vought presents himself as both an amoral political actor and a devout Christian. Vought wishes trauma on civil servants and has inflicted same; boasts about turning his think tank into a “Death Star”; panders to the right’s paranoid streak by claiming Marxists rule America; helps Trump withhold aid to Ukraine illegally after its leader declines to investigate the son of Trump’s 2020 opponent; and impounds congressional appropriations in gleeful defiance of court precedent. Pretty sinful, no? Not to Vought. While doing all this Vought proudly declares his deep devotion to the Christian faith.